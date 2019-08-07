{{featured_button_text}}
Angel Park
ELKO – Elko police detectives have recovered the firearm used in a homicide last weekend at Angel Park.

Police were called to the park at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday after Marcus David Rogers, 25, was found lying in the parking lot with a bloodied face.

The cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

No suspects have been named and no one arrested in the homicide.

“The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads,” said a statement from the department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Elko Police Department Detective Bureau at 775-777-7310.

