ELKO – Elko police detectives have recovered the firearm used in a homicide last weekend at Angel Park.
Police were called to the park at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday after Marcus David Rogers, 25, was found lying in the parking lot with a bloodied face.
The cause of death was a single gunshot wound.
No suspects have been named and no one arrested in the homicide.
“The investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads,” said a statement from the department.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Elko Police Department Detective Bureau at 775-777-7310.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.