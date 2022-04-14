 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko woman sentenced to prison for knife assault

ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to up to 40 months in prison after pulling a knife on an off-duty police officer in a downtown café.

Crystal Gilliland, 43, pleaded no contest to attempted assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced March 22 by District Judge Al Kacin to 16-40 months in prison.

She was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon and felony possession of a controlled substance. An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called to the business on the night of Aug. 5 after an Elko Police Department officer reported that Gilliland had walked toward an off-duty officer “in a threatening manner with a knife.”

Several witnesses saw her approaching him with the knife in her hand. The off-duty officer stood up and grabbed a chair to protect himself, and told her to leave.

Gilliland was found an hour later about three blocks away with a knife in her purse and a small plastic bag that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, according to the deputy’s report.

Gilliland has been arrested in Elko County more than 30 times over the past 20 years, according to Elko County Jail records.

Charges included felony possession of a controlled substance in August 2019. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in Elko Justice Court and was ordered to serve 634 hours in jail and pay $710 in fees and fines.

Other arrests include May 2019 for impersonating a public officer and March 2018 for resisting a public officer.

In August 2017 she pleaded guilty to one count of theft and was ordered to serve 107 hours in jail with credit for time served, pay $14 in restitution, and pay $195 in fees and fines.

In May 2017 she was arrested for grand larceny of an automobile after being caught in a vehicle parked at an Elko casino. The owner had left a window partially open for his dog. Gilliland pleaded no contest to one count of tampering with a vehicle and was ordered to serve 102 hours in jail with credit for time served.

She was also arrested in September 2009 along with two other people for attempting to steal a shopping cart full of groceries from Albertson’s. She was charged with grand larceny and burglary, and later given a suspended prison sentenced by District Judge Mike Memeo.

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests:

Crystal Gilliland

Gilliland
