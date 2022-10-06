 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ely inmates send suspicious substance to courthouse in Vegas

Ely State Prison
CARSON CITY – Two inmates at Ely State Prison are under investigation for sending mail containing a powdery substance to a Las Vegas courthouse, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported Thursday morning.

The mail was delivered last Friday and Monday.

“At this time, the substance from one envelope has been identified as a harmless substance, and the other has not yet been identified,” stated NDOC, “No injuries or symptomatic responses have been reported.”

The department will conduct an internal investigation, and any potential charges will be referred to the Attorney General’s Office.

Legal mail and correspondence sent by inmates is not searched before leaving NDOC institutions, according to NDOC Administrative Regulation 722.10.

Mail that is addressed to the Governor, the Attorney General or the Secretary of State – constitutional officers who make up the Nevada Board of Prison Commissioners -- is inspected by NDOC staff before being sealed and sent, according to Administrative Regulation 722.08.

“While the investigation into this incident is ongoing, NDOC will begin to review regulations and procedures for best practices going forward,” stated the press release.

