Ely inmates send suspicious substance to courthouse in Vegas

Authorities say they are investigating how a convicted bombmaker was able to easily escape from a Nevada prison without anyone noticing for four days. A tip led to his capture at a transit center in Las Vegas Wednesday night. State corrections officials didn’t realize until Tuesday that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera had escaped last Friday from the prison where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas resort. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo joined federal authorities at a news conference Thursday to confirm the arrest. Lombardo is a Republican who is trying to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lombardo implored Sisolak to make good on his pledge to conduct a thorough investigation.