LAS VEGAS – An Ely man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Colon Jackson, 31, of the Ely Shoshone Tribe pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one count of voluntary manslaughter within Indian Country.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother picked her up from day care on Jan. 9, 2019, and took her home so Jackson could care for her while she was at work. Jackson shook and threw the girl, then called her mother to tell her that she was unconscious.

The mother came home from work and took the child to the emergency room in Ely. The girl was then flown from Ely to Salt Lake City, where she died from her injuries.

“The defendant’s senseless act resulted in the death of a child,” said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are working steadfast to seek justice for victims. In collaboration with state, local, Tribal, and federal law enforcement partners, we are committed to investigating reports of missing and murdered Indigenous people, also prioritizing the disproportionately high rates of violence against women and girls.”

“I am extremely proud of the collaborative effort put forth to hold the defendant accountable for his actions,” said Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI. “The FBI stands strongly with tribal and law enforcement partners in our joint commitment to bring justice for victims. Violent crimes, such as this horrendous act, will never go unchallenged.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, BIA, the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ely Shoshone Tribal Police. Assistant United States Attorneys Penelope Brady, Megan Rachow, and Richard Casper prosecuted the case.

If you have information concerning a missing or murdered person in Indian Country, contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.