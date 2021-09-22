 Skip to main content
Ely prison worker accused of smuggling meth
CARSON CITY – A food service worker at the Ely State Prison has been arrested on a charge of smuggling methamphetamine into the maximum-security facility.

Angelica Aguilar, 25, was hired at the prison in April. She was arrested Tuesday following an investigation conducted by the Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigation Division, Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force and the Nevada Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General.

Prison officials said she was attempting to smuggle 16 grams of meth into the prison for an inmate.

“State Police investigators recovered the methamphetamine from Aguilar’s person when she arrived at the prison to begin her shift,” said a release from NDOC.

Aguilar has been charged with one count of possession and one count of furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner. She was booked into the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office with bail set at $20,000.

Angelica Aguilar

Aguilar
