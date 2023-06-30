CARSON CITY – A White Pine County School District employee is facing a felony charge following allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with a student.

Ryan Wooldridge was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by Nevada State Police and the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was based on a referral from the White Pine County School District, according to state officials.

Wooldridge is listed on the school district’s website as a paraprofessional aide studying childhood development.

He is accused of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with use of computer technology to engage in sexual conduct.