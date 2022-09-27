Escaped killer sought in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS – A man sentenced to life in prison for murder is missing from a medium-security prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, one of two men found guilty in 2010 of making a bomb that killed a man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was determined to be missing during the scheduled 7 a.m. inmate count at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, according to NDOC.
“Escape procedures were initiated approximately 8 a.m., and search teams remain in effect,” the agency said in a Tuesday afternoon announcement.
Duarte-Herrera and Omar Rueda-Denvers were accused of planting a bomb in a Styrofoam coffee cup and placing it on a man’s car in a casino parking garage, then detonating it.
Duarte-Herrera arrived at the Nevada Department of Corrections on February 18, 2010, from Clark County. He is serving a sentence of life sentence for murder with use of deadly weapon.
People are also reading…
He is described at is 5- feet, 4-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has no tattoos.
“A retake warrant has been issued,” NDOT stated. “Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herrera should immediately call 911.”
Indian Springs is about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas, near Creech Air Force Base.