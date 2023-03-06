A suspect has been charged with murder in the case of a Utah man who was the subject of a search that included Elko County law enforcement last spring.

James Brenner, 59, was charged Friday in Box Elder County with aggravated murder and desecration of a human body, despite the fact that Dylan Rounds’ body has not been found.

According to a KMVT news report from Idaho, where Rounds once lived, the 19-year-old’s boots were found and one of them had blood stains from Rounds as well as DNA from Brenner.

Court documents also said investigators found a cellphone that belonged to Rounds in a pond, and video on it showed Brenner with blood stains on his arms and shirt as he was cleaning a gun. Rounds’ DNA was found on the shirt, KMVT reported.

Brenner was living on Rounds’ property at the time of the May 30 incident. He has been in custody since June on a federal weapons charge.

“Brenner has a rap sheet that includes malicious wounding, malicious shooting, and multiple convictions of being a felon in possession of a firearm,” stated a Gephardt Daily report out of Salt Lake City.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies helped the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation after being called May 31 to Montello, which is about 30 miles from Rounds’ farm in Lucin, Utah.

Initial reports on social media said Rounds was last seen at a business in Montello on May 26 but cellphone records indicate that he made a call to his parents from Lucin on May 28. He disappeared sometime after making that call from his farm, the Elko sheriff’s office reported.

The incident occurred about a month after a 19-year-old from California went missing in eastern Elko County.

Officials believe Aidan Clune wandered into the backcountry off U.S. Highway 93 and deliberately attempted to avoid being found. Volunteer searchers covered more than 157 miles with K-9s, 651 miles with volunteers walking, 85 miles on horseback, 265 miles on ATVs, and several hours with aircraft, but no body has been found.

The Sonoma Index-Tribune reported in October that additional searches had been conducted by a private investigator and Ruby Mountain Rebels off-road volunteers.