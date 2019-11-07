Former Twin Falls funeral home manager charged with grand theft

TWIN FALLS — The former manager of a funeral home is facing felony grand theft charges after an audit found he misused about $60,000, court documents say.

Trent Richard Stimpson, 50, of Twin Falls used the Reynolds Funeral Home’s credit card to make personal purchases, according to the documents.

Stimpson also confessed to using a company fuel card to purchase gas for his personal vehicles and to allow family members to use the card to purchase gas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He admitted to also setting up a bank account where families could pre-pay funeral costs, but used more than $14,500 of those funds for his personal use, court documents say.

The initial report regarding Stimpson’s activities, filed in November 2018, led to a seven-month investigation.

Stimpson is no longer employed at the funeral home.

He is free on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0