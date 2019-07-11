PITTSBURG, Texas — Following a more than five-hour hearing presided over by Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington, Camp County reached an agreed judgment with Deanna Tierney and Patricia Sowka in response to the June 27 seizure of 159 equines from Scarlet’s Legacy Equine Rescue.
Tierney is the founder and president of the nonprofit organization formed in Wells, Nevada, and Sowka is the owner of the 45-acre Texas property that housed the animals.
They both agreed to “relinquish any and all rights” to the animals and that they “be awarded to Safe Haven Rescue to be adopted out after 15 days from the date of this order.”
Dr. Mikaela Vetters, a veterinarian who works with the Humane Society of the United States, testified that she visited Scarlet’s Legacy with the Camp County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 14 to conduct a preliminary overview of the property and an evaluation.
“I found a situation which I consider severe and in need of significant intervention,” Vetters testified.
During that visit, Camp County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Clark testified that one horse could not get up on its own, and he and Vetters recommended that Tierney contact a veterinarian for immediate care for the horse.
Clark also revealed during testimony that they made a shocking discovery.
“We found a large pit or a hole filled with numerous, numerous horse carcasses, equine carcasses. It was pretty disturbing,” Clark testified.
Clark estimated the number of carcasses that were in the pit to be around 50, and three or four on the ground around the mass burial site.
As part of the court agreement, Sowka was granted immunity from prosecution of the offense of animal cruelty regarding the 159 equines.
Testimony in the rest of the hearing focused on costs that each entity has incurred, and Kennington ordered Tierney and Sowka to pay $42,018 in restitution to Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic, Safe Haven and the HSUS, plus daily expenses until the equines are adopted out.
Before the hearing was over, the name of the Scarlet’s Legacy Equine Rescue Facebook page changed to Horse Nation Rescue. Over the weekend, all previous posts had been purged from the page, and by Monday, the revamped page had also been taken down. The administrator of the Horse Nation Rescue Facebook page posted that it had acquired the page on July 1.
The Scarlet’s Legacy website address is still active, although the post stated that a new website would launch in 30 days.
“You will find information there at that time as to who we are and the future of what we are wanting to accomplish,” the post said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.