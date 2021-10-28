Idaho man charged with raping 11-year-old girl

RUPERT, Idaho — A Rupert man was charged with felony rape after police said he had been abusing an 11-year-old girl for five years.

Jeremy Lewis Dudley, 39, was arraigned Monday on the charge in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

According to court records, police were called to the hospital on Oct. 22 for a child who had been sexually assaulted.

The mother and stepmother of the child told police that Dudley had raped the child and had last assaulted her at his home on Oct. 15. The mother said she had looked on the child’s phone and found messages between Dudley and the girl.

A search warrant was issued for Dudley’s home and four other minor children were found there. Police said the residence smelled of cat urine, there were video cameras in the children’s bedrooms and little food was in the refrigerator.

During the first visit, police were unable to search a locked gun safe, but they obtained a second search warrant and the combination to the lock.

When police returned they found a small blue zippered pouch that contained a vape pen and marijuana cartridges. The pouch had a phrase on it that said “come back with a warrant.”

A remote preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3.

