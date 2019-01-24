POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho teacher has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of sexually abusing a first-grade boy 10 years ago.
The Idaho State Journal reports the teacher, 46-year-old Tiffany Marie Petersen of Pocatello, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her attorney, Shane Reichert, could not be immediately reached for comment.
All documents in the case other than the indictment have been sealed by the judge, and authorities have not released any details about the allegations.
Petersen is a teacher at Syringa Elementary School in Pocatello, and she is currently on administrative leave. In the indictment the grand jury contends the abuse occurred at Washington Elementary School starting in 2008.
Petersen is also named as a defendant along with the school district in a civil lawsuit filed last year by the child's parents.
