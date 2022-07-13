 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man arrested for starting Tooele County blaze

  • 0
Man arrested for starting Tooele County blaze

A man was arrested Tuesday for reckless endangerment after police say he unintentionally started a fire Saturday in Tooele County, Utah.

 STOCKTON POLICE DEPT.

STOCKTON, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say his negligent actions sparked the Jacob City Fire, which has burned over 4,000 acres in Tooele County since Saturday.

Gary Carr was booked into the Tooele County Jail for investigation of reckless burning and reckless endangerment after he admitted to starting the fire, according to a news release from the Stockton Police Department.

According to the release, Carr called 911 on July 9 to report that his generator was on fire and had spread to nearby trees.

Upon further investigation, investigators say Carr told them he had plugged a circular saw that had a faulty cord into his generator. That saw then got "extremely hot," and Carr set it down on the back of the RV that was next to a sealed gas can, the release says.

Police say Carr then plugged the RV into the generator and went inside, only to hear a "loud pop followed by hissing noises" several minutes later.

"(Carr) ran outside to find the top of the generator on fire, as well as the surrounding trees," the release says. "He attempted to put water on the generator fire; however, the gas from the exploded can accelerated the fire. Carr attempted to dig the fire out, and in his haste tossed burning sage and embers under the RV, where another full 5-gallon gas can was located. The spreading of burning embers, and the now heated gas can, caused the RV to also catch fire."

People are also reading…

While the incident appeared to be unintentional, Stockton police want to let the public know that negligence doesn't release someone of responsibility.

"Negligence does not release a party from responsibility and consequences of an incident that occurs due to his/her actions," their statement says. "Members of the public need to be aware of current conditions while recreating on public lands. Special precautions should be taken to prevent wildfires from occurring."

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 arrested on child internet sex charges

5 arrested on child internet sex charges

“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse.” Rupert Police Department Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.

Police: Utah man admits to 'purge' slayings

Police: Utah man admits to 'purge' slayings

A Utah man is in custody after police say he admitted hanging a man and killing another man as part of a “purge” that he claimed was directed by a higher power. KSL-TV reports 28-year-old Christian Taele was arrested after police responding to a report of an assault found the 23-year-old victim hanging from a piece of gym equipment at an apartment complex in Ogden on Saturday. Investigators say the attack was random, and Taele acknowledged also killing a man in Spanish Fork to “purge the city.” The man who was hanged has no signs of brain activity.

Man sought in Winnemucca bar shooting that killed his wife

Man sought in Winnemucca bar shooting that killed his wife

Police in northern Nevada say a 47-year-old man is sought in the weekend shooting death of his wife and the wounding of a relative after an argument in the parking lot of a bar in Winnemucca. Ty Victor Albisu was identified as the suspect in the slaying late Saturday of Linda Walker Albisu and a hand injury received by 21-year-old Dylan James Hobbs. Investigators told KOLO-TV in Reno that Ty Albisu and Linda Albisu were married, and Hobbs is Linda Albisu’s grandson. All three live in the Nevada-Idaho state line town of McDermitt, more than a one-hour drive north of Winnemucca.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists struggle to understand rising global methane levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News