Man arrested for starting Tooele County blaze

STOCKTON, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say his negligent actions sparked the Jacob City Fire, which has burned over 4,000 acres in Tooele County since Saturday.

Gary Carr was booked into the Tooele County Jail for investigation of reckless burning and reckless endangerment after he admitted to starting the fire, according to a news release from the Stockton Police Department.

According to the release, Carr called 911 on July 9 to report that his generator was on fire and had spread to nearby trees.

Upon further investigation, investigators say Carr told them he had plugged a circular saw that had a faulty cord into his generator. That saw then got "extremely hot," and Carr set it down on the back of the RV that was next to a sealed gas can, the release says.

Police say Carr then plugged the RV into the generator and went inside, only to hear a "loud pop followed by hissing noises" several minutes later.

"(Carr) ran outside to find the top of the generator on fire, as well as the surrounding trees," the release says. "He attempted to put water on the generator fire; however, the gas from the exploded can accelerated the fire. Carr attempted to dig the fire out, and in his haste tossed burning sage and embers under the RV, where another full 5-gallon gas can was located. The spreading of burning embers, and the now heated gas can, caused the RV to also catch fire."

While the incident appeared to be unintentional, Stockton police want to let the public know that negligence doesn't release someone of responsibility.

"Negligence does not release a party from responsibility and consequences of an incident that occurs due to his/her actions," their statement says. "Members of the public need to be aware of current conditions while recreating on public lands. Special precautions should be taken to prevent wildfires from occurring."