Man arrested in Twin Falls shooting death

TWIN FALLS — A 24-year-old Jerome man who was shot and killed this weekend had just finished work and visited his mother before his death, court records say.
Miguel Eszuval was shot in an alley in the 300 block of Washington Street North about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Miguel Antonio Alarcon, 23, of Jerome, has been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon with a deadly weapon.
He was arraigned on the charges Monday in Twin Falls County court and his bond was set at $1,000,000.
He was arrested without incident at a local hotel about 4 a.m. Monday, police said.
A woman who was with Eszuval when he was shot said they’d just finished their job with Door Dash and visited Eszuval’s mother a few blocks away before they drove to the home in the 300 block of Washington Street.
The woman told police that she and Eszuval pulled in to the alley behind the home and parked. They saw a car pull into the alley behind them, then pull up next to them in the driveway. A man got out of the car, called to Eszuval and shot through the windshield, hitting Eszuval in the chest, court records said.
The woman told police she recognized the shooter as Alarcon, who is a cousin of hers, even though he had a bandana over his face, court records said.
Eszuval and the woman tried to escape, reversing and colliding with the shooter’s car before pulling forward and hitting a fence, court records said. The shooter then backed out of the driveway and drove away.
Police later found a Chevy Yukon matching the woman’s description with damage matching the areas that were crashed into.
Police said they learned early Monday that Alarcon was staying at a local hotel when a person who police interviewed got a Snapchat message from him with a picture that had the hotel logo in it.
According to court records, Alarcon has a previous eluding police charge.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11.
