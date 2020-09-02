Man arrested in Twin Falls shooting death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A 24-year-old Jerome man who was shot and killed this weekend had just finished work and visited his mother before his death, court records say.

Miguel Eszuval was shot in an alley in the 300 block of Washington Street North about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Miguel Antonio Alarcon, 23, of Jerome, has been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon with a deadly weapon.

He was arraigned on the charges Monday in Twin Falls County court and his bond was set at $1,000,000.

He was arrested without incident at a local hotel about 4 a.m. Monday, police said.

A woman who was with Eszuval when he was shot said they’d just finished their job with Door Dash and visited Eszuval’s mother a few blocks away before they drove to the home in the 300 block of Washington Street.

The woman told police that she and Eszuval pulled in to the alley behind the home and parked. They saw a car pull into the alley behind them, then pull up next to them in the driveway. A man got out of the car, called to Eszuval and shot through the windshield, hitting Eszuval in the chest, court records said.