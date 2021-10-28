Man arrested on vehicle theft, burglary charges

ELKO – A Crescent Valley man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police tracked down a vehicle used in the crimes.

Around noon Tuesday, an officer on routine patrol spotted a Ford pickup in a casino parking lot that he recognized as having been involved in the theft of a truck from C-A-L Ranch and in a vehicle burglary.

The officer contacted the pickup’s owner inside the casino and she was with Michael D. Blakeman, 35, who the officer recognized from surveillance video of the thefts.

Police said Blakeman admitted taking the truck and said it was left in the area of the Peace Park, while the keys were tossed into a dumpster at another casino. Police found the stolen truck there. About $300-$500 worth of items from the vehicle burglary were located in the woman’s pickup.

Blakeman was arrested on charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle; burglary of a motor vehicle; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $26,140

