Man in Las Vegas officer shooting at protest remains jailed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered a 20-year-old man accused of shooting and critically wounding a Las Vegas police officer to remain jailed pending arraignment Friday on attempted murder and weapon charges, the man’s public defense lawyer said.

Edgar Samaniego was not asked to enter a plea to felony charges during his bail hearing in the shooting late Monday of Officer Shay Kellin Mikalonis, defense attorney Scott Coffee said.

Mikalonis, 29, underwent surgery for spine and head injuries after being hit in the back of the neck by a gunshot that officials say was fired from across Las Vegas Boulevard during a nighttime protest over the May 25 death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

Police said Mikalonis was in stable condition at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Samaniego, of Las Vegas, was arrested early Tuesday after being identified on video recorded during the protest near the Circus Circus casino-hotel, police and prosecutors said.

Coffee acknowledged Samaniego had been free on bond pending court dates following previous arrests on misdemeanor driving under the influence and marijuana possession charges when he was arrested in the shooting investigation.

