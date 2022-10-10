 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada

Nevada State Police provided this photo of marijuana being dried at an illegal pot growing operation in Lincoln County.

CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million.

The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported Nevada State Police.

Three suspects were arrested during the investigation: Marcelino Madrigal, Antonio Madrigal and Jesus Garcia Lopez. Each was charged with trafficking marijuana of more than 5,000 pounds, and booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The investigation began in February when a local hunter contacted the Nevada State Police and indicated he believed he had walked into an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site while scouting in the mountains. The agency conducted surveillance and reconnaissance operations and determined that it was a historical grow site that had again become active.

Other agencies involved in the bust on Sept. 18 included the National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Bureau of Land Management, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force, Drug Enforcement Agency, and the US Forest Service.

“Illegal marijuana grows pose multiple public safety concerns,” stated NSP. “The use of illegal and highly toxic pesticides, which can be harmful and deadly to humans, animals, and the environment, is commonly found in these sites. Individuals who are ‘working’ the illegal grow site can be a threat to hikers, hunters, campers, and people enjoying outdoor activities on public land.”

Authorities advise those who come across a suspected illegal grow site to leave the area immediately and contact the Nevada State Police - Investigation Division at 775-684-7412.

