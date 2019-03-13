GREAT FALLS — Montana authorities have charged a 75-year-old Cascade County woman with leaving six horses outdoors without care during subzero temperatures last November, leading to the deaths of two of the animals.
The Great Falls Tribune reports that Karen Irene Sallee, of Sun Prairie, was charged Monday in District Court with one misdemeanor and five felony counts of cruelty to animals as well as one count of misdemeanor unlawful disposition of dead animals.
Her bond was set at $5,000.
Sallee had previously told KFBB-TV that the horses died from old age.
According to charging documents, on Nov. 9, deputy with the Cascade County Sheriff's office found six horses in a pasture. One was dead, and another died that night.
The deputy noted that the horses' water trough was frozen over.
