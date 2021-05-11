Nevada AG warns of solar scams

“Government imposter scams are prevalent, even in the solar industry,” said Ford. “Nevadans, I’m encouraging all of you to be cautious before inviting someone into your home or purchasing any services. If a company or service sounds suspicious, it probably is. Check out some helpful tips from my office to protect yourself from these scams especially as temperature and solar sales increase in the upcoming summer months.”

In 2020, the Office of the Nevada Attorney General entered into an Assurance of Discontinuance with a solar company that had marketed itself as being connected with Clark County. This company not only used “Clary County” in its name but distributed approximately 10,000 flyers that contained Clark County’s official seal in attempt to sell solar.

Do not fall victim to this or other similar scams. Instead, our Bureau of Consumer Protection suggests that you consider the following tips:

A government entity will not go door to door to sell you solar. If a solar sales representative says they are with the government, consider it a red flag;