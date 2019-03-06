LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas lawyer is accused of trying to intimidate a witness in a criminal case.
Attorney Alexis Plunkett was arrested and jailed Tuesday on warrants accusing her of one count of bribing or intimidating a witness and one count of dissuading or preventing a person from testifying.
According to a criminal complaint, Plunkett allegedly used a fictitious social media account to post a rat emoji and the witness' name with the intent "that the statement would threaten, intimidate, and/or place witness in danger of being harmed."
Plunkett's attorney, Michael Becker, did not immediate return a phone call Wednesday from The Associated Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.