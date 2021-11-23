Nevada Highway Patrol is now Nevada State Police

ELKO – The next time you see the Nevada Highway Patrol they will be called the Nevada State Police.

The name change was announced Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. It was authorized in Senate Bill 58, which also gave authority to assist other agencies with cannabis investigations.

A statement said the Department of Public Safety name “has resulted in some misunderstanding of the mission, purpose, and authority of the Department. By using the State Police designation, the Department can realign into a more effective and efficient entity that clarifies the role of the Nevada State Police.”

Law enforcement divisions within the State Police include Highway Patrol, Parole and Probation, Capitol Police, Investigations, and the State Fire Marshal.

A spokesperson told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas that the change comes at no cost. “Instead, new Nevada State Police cruisers will be painted with the new logo. Existing NHP and DPS vehicles will keep the logo until the vehicles are phased out.”

“We thank you for your continued partnership in assisting the Nevada State Police so that we may work together to provide accurate and vital public safety information to Nevadans and our communities,” said the statement.

