Nevada prisons suspend visitation due to COVID increase

High Desert State Prison

Guard towers are seen at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs, one of Nevada’s toughest prisons.

 The Associated Press

CARSON CITY -- The Nevada Department of Corrections announced visitation will be temporarily suspended statewide due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases among offenders.

“Our first priority is the safety of staff and offenders in our custody,” said William Quenga, Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Corrections. “While we understand the tremendous value of visiting with friends and loved ones, we must prioritize health and well-being.”

The Department will continue to monitor positive cases, and will update the policy accordingly.

The NDOC reported 48 positive offender cases in November. So far, 209 offenders have tested positive in January. Among staff, 29 tested positive in November and 210 in January.

Protocols at each institution require all staff and offenders to wear N95 masks, which are provided by the Department. All staff members are tested daily for COVID-19 before entering any institution.

NDOC is reporting 1,771 of its 2,305 employees are fully vaccinated – 76.8%. Of the 10,001 offenders, 6,767 are fully vaccinated, for a rate of 67.66%.

