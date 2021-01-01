Nevada Supreme Court’s pending case backlog at lowest level in years

“Not all cases are created equal, some are less weighty than others,” she said. “Some can be weighty, but they all don't have equal lifespans. Having the Court of Appeals take a significant share of the case numerically, I think gives the Supreme Court more time to devote to harder, or more time consuming cases.”

The seven-member court has implemented several policies designed to cut down wait times between initial appeals and decisions. Justices split into a pair of three-member panels (a practice that began in 1999) to dispose of cases more rapidly, and have more recently decided cases through orders, not written opinions (which are typically longer and deal with cases setting legal precedent).

Pickering said that the high court also has more recently adopted a change setting a 30-day maximum time limit for cases in the screening process (essentially a corralling process where the cases have been briefed but the court needs to decide whether to assign them to a three-justice panel or the full court, or kick it down to the Court of Appeals).

“That’s dead time in the case,” she said of long screening times. “If the case is fully briefed and it's in screening, we want to get it through to the court that's going to decide it, or the panel is going to decide it, as quickly as you can, because nothing's happening when it's sitting in screening.”