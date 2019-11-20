NHP posts video of speeding BMW

CARSON CITY – Nevada highways are not a race track, the Nevada Highway Patrol posted Wednesday on its Facebook along with video of a speeding BMW as seen from a rear dash cam.

“This might come as a surprise to some of you, but the highways here are not a race track,” stated the post. “And, let’s face it, we can’t be everywhere at once (have we mentioned we’re hiring?).

“For a quick lesson in checking yourself before wrecking yourself, feast your eyes upon this dash cam footage. We did the speed work-up and can conservatively say that the BMW sedan featured on this video is going approximately 120 mph prior to crashing into two vehicles.”

“This reckless driver could have easily killed someone and was not in control of his vehicle,” the NHP continued. “He also probably #needsnewpants. Before getting behind the wheel, have some personal accountability, take a good hard look at yourself and that speed limit sign. This crash was 100% preventable.”

