NHP: Shots fired from vehicle, 1 killed in crash

RENO (AP) — Nevada authorities were investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Thursday on Interstate 80 near Reno after gunshots were reportedly fired at a fourth vehicle not directly involved in the wreck.
The Nevada Highway Patrol said only preliminary information was immediately available but that the driver of a black sedan was killed in the crash also involving two commercial trucks and that a gun was found in the sedan.
The Highway Patrol additionally said bullet holes were were found in the fourth vehicle and that shell casings were found on the highway.
According to the Highway Patrol, a call made before the three-vehicle crash reported that shots had been fired from a black sedan into another vehicle.
The Highway Patrol said a passenger in the black sedan that crashed was taken to a hospital.
No identities were released and no information was immediately available on the sedan passenger's injuries or condition.