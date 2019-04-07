BILLINGS, Mont. -- One man is dead and two others injured after a shooting at Lee's Saloon early Saturday morning. Police are still searching for a suspect as the investigation is ongoing.
According to a statement via Twitter, Billings Police confirmed that a 24-year-old man died at the hospital from his injuries.
A 28-year-old man was also treated at the hospital for injuries and a third man, a 24-year-old, was injured but not medically treated.
The injured men were transported to a Billings hospital via ambulance and a private vehicle, according to the Billings Police Department.
Police were called to the bar at 530 S. 27th Street, at around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The Billings crime investigation van was on the scene and several officers searched the area. Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot and 27 evidence markers could be seen near the building and in the nearby alley.
In the Twitter statement, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley asked the public to call 406-657-8200 with any information about the incident, or call CrimeStoppers at 406-245-6660. Wooley said tips can be given anonymously.
The area was clear of the division's investigation by mid-morning, and by 2 p.m. Wooley said on Twitter that the investigation team was completely clear of the crime scene.
This is the second incident at the bar this year. In January a 47-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in the torso at Lee's Saloon. In 2017, police investigated a shooting at the bar as well, no one was injured after a man walked inside the bar and fired a handgun twice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.