MERIDIAN, Idaho – An Owyhee man died and a Fallon man was injured in a crash during a police chase Thursday night in Owhyee County, Idaho.
Idaho State Police reported that a pickup driven by Daniel Abel, 35, of Owyhee had been involved in “multiple high speed chases” with Bureau of Indian Affairs officers Thursday evening, after residents reported seeing it driving erratically and almost causing crashes on the highway across the line in Nevada.
Troopers spotted the pickup traveling north on State Highway 51 at about 8:20 p.m. They followed it for several miles and “observed dangerous driving that posed a high public safety risk.”
When the trooper activated his emergency lights the driver sped up and eluded law enforcement again. The pursuit continued until milepost 58, where the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down an embankment.
Abel was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The passenger was identified as James Luther Thomas, 37, from Fallon. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Both men were transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where Abel succumbed to his injuries.
The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office and Elmore County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the attempt to apprehend the occupants of the pickup before the crash.
