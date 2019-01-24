CARSON CITY (AP) — A suspect in four fatal shootings in Nevada was accused in court Thursday of being in the U.S. illegally and selling jewelry stolen from some of the dead.
Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, a 19-year-old immigrant from El Salvador, appeared in court in Carson City in shackles with a Spanish-language interpreter and a public defender at his side.
The judge spent more than 25 minutes reading aloud a 36-count criminal complaint that suggested property theft as a motive for the slayings. He set bail at $500,000.
A pawn broker told AP that Martinez-Guzman used his passport for identification at the Carson City store where he is accused of selling jewelry allegedly stolen from some of the dead.
Martinez-Guzman did not speak English well, "but there wasn't anything that just made us say, 'This is odd or weird,'" said Allen Rowe, owner of several Northern Nevada Coin stores. Rowe said routine receipt paperwork that goes to local sheriffs, along with store video, led authorities to Martinez-Guzman last week.
"We had him on camera. We had his ID. They could pinpoint who he was," Rowe said. "Because we do everything aboveboard, it led to this person being caught. Had he sold it online or met someone somewhere else, it could have gone unreported."
Court documents allege that between Jan. 12 and Jan. 17, Martinez-Guzman made $412 selling jeweled rings from one victim and $126 selling an engraved ring that belonged to another.
The murder investigation began Jan. 10, when 56-year-old Connie Koontz was found dead in her Gardnerville Ranchos home south of Carson City. Three days later, the body of 74-year-old Sophia Renken was discovered in her home not far from Koontz's house.
The dead Reno couple was found less than a week later. Gerald David and his wife, Sharon, who were 81 and 80, respectively, were prominent members and officers of the Reno Rodeo Association. One felony charge against Martinez-Guzman alleges he had several belt buckles bearing their names that were valued at up to $3,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.