HEYBURN — An Idaho Falls man and two of his passengers were arrested Wednesday after his car ran out of gas on the interstate while leading police on a high-speed chase reaching more than 100 mph across Mini-Cassia.
Dakoda Ryan Harris, 21, was charged with felony eluding police. Passengers Kaden McMurtrey and Kelcie Orr were arrested on other unspecified charges, according to a Heyburn police report. A third unidentified person was released.
Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol said Harris, who was driving a 2012 Chrysler, was going 37 mph in a 25 mph zone on O St. when a Heyburn police officer attempted to stop him to warn him about his speed at 12:31 p.m.
The car came to a four-way stop at 18th and O Streets and then accelerated heading north on 500 West at speeds in excess of 90 mph, according to the report.
At the intersection of Idaho Highway 25, Harris turned east and the officer said speeds reached over 100 mph and Harris passed several vehicles on the right on the two-lane highway.
Harris failed to stop for a red light and turned onto Idaho Highway 24, where he continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
The officer said prior to crossing a bridge, a handgun was thrown out of the car. The car went into a field and drove around in the field and back toward the officer at one point. After leaving the field the Harris drove to Interstate 84 and was headed south when it ran out of gas at milepost 271.
Bristol said Harris had three felony warrants out of Bonneville County.
Heyburn police were assisted by other local law enforcement agencies and Idaho State Police.
