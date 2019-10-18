WENDELL, Idaho — Police have identified the man who died after a high-speed chase on Interstate 84 Tuesday that included police officers shooting at a vehicle, which later crashed at a dairy near Wendell.
David James Bamber Jr., 28, of Pleasanton, California, died as a result of the chase that involved multiple agencies, according to a Thursday statement from Lt. Terry Thueson of the Twin Falls Police Department.
Bamber had a lengthy criminal record in California and had felony warrants for his arrest on charges of burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, Thueson said. He was also a suspect in two kidnappings, one in Pleasanton and another near Bald Mountain, Nevada.
Pleasanton police had issued an officer safety alert indicating Bamber was armed and dangerous.
Officers involved in the chase knew about these charges at the time, the statement said.
The incident began Tuesday morning when an Ada County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-84, according to Capt. David Neth of the Idaho State Police.
Elmore and Gooding County deputies, along with Idaho State Police officers, found the car on Interstate 84 about 30 minutes later. Officers continued pursuit, often at high speeds, Neth said.
The suspect also drove the wrong way along the highway between Bliss and Wendell, Neth said. The pursuit continued with Gooding County deputies and Idaho State Police north of Wendell, where the suspect’s car became disabled.
The suspect then stole a pickup at gunpoint, and the pursuit continued, Neth said.
At some point, officers fired shots at the suspect.
The pursuit ended when the truck crashed at a dairy near Wendell, where officers found the suspect incapacitated, Neth said.
Twin Falls Police are leading the Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the incident.
When the investigation is complete, the matter will be submitted to the Gooding County Prosecutor for review, the statement said.
