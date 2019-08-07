{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 6

John R. Gregory, 40, of Elko was arrested at the Wagon Wheel Montel for trespassing. Bail: $195

Eamonn J. Moy, 29, of Providence, Rhode Island was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500.

James B. Squires, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.

Aglaeh Uriare, 25, of Reno was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Norman D. Wasson, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

