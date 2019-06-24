June 22
Clifford T. Brown, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,000
Jeffery H. Hall, 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,500
Brandi L. McNamara, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended license, and speeding 41-plus mph over limit. Bail: $805
Michael R. O’Hare Jr., 63, of Elko was arrested at 7420 Filmore on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280
James G. Robbins, 51, or Carlin was arrested at Cowboys Bar for trafficking a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $87,080
Nicole K. Simper, 31, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,500
Patrick Z. Szymanski, 36, of Redding, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,335
