June 23
Jessie L. Archibald, 38, of Manning, South Carolina was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
------
David D. Call, 67, of Saratoga, California was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $297
------
Joshua J. Gemberling, 36, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Kendrick O. Johnson, 29, of Las Vegas was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for attempted robbery, third-offense battery which constitutes domestic violence, child abuse or neglect, and battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $52,500
------
Cody J. Kusener, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,430
------
Zachary R. Lien, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 13th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,560
------
Garrett A. Lloyd, 20, of Nevada was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for minor loitering in place where alcoholic beverages are sold, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $2,090
------
Amya Moore, 21, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Jesus M. Moreno, 46, of North Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving with a suspended license, two counts of operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, no proof of insurance, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,131
------
Daryl E. Pickard, 56, of Carson City was arrested in Carson City on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,195
------
Jaden T. Weston, 18, of Fairfield, Arizona was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for minor loitering in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold, and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $710
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.