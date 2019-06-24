{{featured_button_text}}
June 21

Jose G. Casas-Davila, 41, of Eureka was arrested at Seventh and Chestnut streets in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Craig W. Huff, 29, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Silver streets on a warrant for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear on a traffic citation, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,570

Guadalupe M. Ruiz, 29, of West Wendover was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and U.S. 93A on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $770

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

