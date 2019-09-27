{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Sept. 26

Paulette Bahe, 48, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown corridor on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a traffic citation. Bail: $890

———

Paul G. Forgnone III, 44 of Elko was arrested at 404 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

———

Fransesca R. Newman, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Chevron station for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

———

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Michael R. Olsen, 38, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving without a driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone. Bail: $6,085

———

Liliana Ruiz, 24, of Elko was arrested at Southside Elementary School for driving with a revoked driver’s license, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $470

———

Clay M. Salinas, 64, of Wells was arrested at 1735 Ridgecrest for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

———

Donald W. Puckett, 49, of Elko was arrested on a frontage road for speeding 11-15 mph over limit and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $600

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments