Police shoot, kill man who fired at them at Utah high school

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police shot and killed a man after he fired a gun at officers at Viewmont High School late Tuesday night, authorities say.

Bountiful police received a call at approximately 10:27 p.m. on Tuesday of a man armed with a gun and bow and arrow at Viewmont High, Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards said.

After police arrived, the man picked up a shotgun, Edwards said. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and pleaded with the man to drop the gun, but he raised the gun toward them and fired a shot, Edwards added. Police shot the man at some point during the confrontation.

The man was treated immediately by officers on scene and then by medical personnel, but he did not recover from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edwards said he did not know the exact sequence of events, or how many shots were fired. Multiple officers were on scene and the Davis County Protocol Team is investigating, Edwards said. No officers were injured.

The man's identity has not been released; he has been identified only as a 27-year old white male from Bountiful with no known affiliation with Viewmont High. The reason why the man was on the premises is unknown.