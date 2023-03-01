WINNEMUCCA – A 4-year-old boy was injured Friday afternoon when two dogs bit him on the leg and dragged him into the street while a third dog “stood guard” and would not let the child’s mother get to him, according to the Winnemucca Police Department.

Police said the incident happened on Bridge Street near the courthouse. Witnesses said the three dogs had just jumped out of a pickup truck. The witnesses helped the child’s mother chase the dogs away.

After the dogs released the child they returned to their owner, who was able to secure them in the truck. The child was transported to Humboldt General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police said the dogs were quarantined at the City-County Animal Shelter. The dogs’ owner was cited for having vicious animals. This report is being forwarded to Humboldt County District Attorney Kevin Pasquale’s Office for review.

“The victim in this case and his family are in our thoughts and prayers,” stated police. “We wish him a quick recovery. We want to assure this community that there is no ongoing safety concern as the dogs are quarantined.”

Police also thanked the witnesses for taking action “at possible risk to their own safety, to do what needed to be done.”

“This is an incident that we absolutely cannot have in our community,” police said. “We ask all citizens to take precautions to secure their animals so this never happens again.”