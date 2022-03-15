Possible kidnapping in Fernley

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Yerington is seeking the public’s help in finding a possible kidnapping victim.

Naomi C. Irion was last seen in the parking lot of Walmart in Fernley around 5 a.m. Saturday.

“On the video surveillance, a subject is seen walking from a nearby ‘homeless camp’ lurking in vehicles. He is seen getting into the driver’s seat of Naomi’s vehicle and leaves in an unknown direction with Naomi in the passenger seat,” stated the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

The blue 1992 Mercury Sable has a Nevada license plate, 595T37.

Anyone with information on Irion or her vehicle is asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620.

