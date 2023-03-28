RENO – A Reno woman who made false statements when she purchased multiple firearms that were bought for her son, a convicted felon, was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Howard D. McKibben to 18 months in prison.

Gail Manney, 48, was tried in December and a jury found her guilty of illegal acquisition of firearms.

According to court documents, on April 21, 2021, Manney illegally purchased seven firearms for her son. At the time of purchase, she completed a federal firearms transaction form representing that she was the actual buyer of the firearms.

“Buying a firearm for someone who is a prohibited person — be it a family member, a friend, a neighbor, or a stranger — is a serious offense and a violation of federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Our office and ATF combine resources to ensure firearms do not end up in the hands of prohibited persons.”

“Straw purchasing is not a victimless crime,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson. “The act of willfully providing a prohibited person with a firearm by purchasing the firearm on their behalf puts firearms in the hands of criminal organizations and violent criminals which presents a grave threat to the safety of our communities. It is a federal crime to conduct the act of straw purchasing and ATF will continue to work with our prosecutorial partners to ensure that straw purchasers are held accountable.”

The ATF investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan Rachow and Andrew Keenan.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a nationwide program by the Department of Justice that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

The Department has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority. In October 2017, as part of a series of actions to address the trend, the Department announced the reinvigoration of PSN. For more information about PSN, visit www.justice.gov/usao-nv.

If you have information pertaining to illegal firearms activity such as a straw purchase, please contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867). Anonymous tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt mobile app.