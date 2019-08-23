CARSON CITY – The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction and/or civil prosecution of the shooter or shooters responsible for the recent Canyon Fire in western Nevada.
Anyone with information about this fire or the shooters who may be responsible is asked to contact BLM law enforcement at 775-857-3511.
The Canyon Fire started at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday about 30 miles southeast of Carson City. It has burned 441 acres, and containment is expected Saturday.
“Fire investigators have confirmed the fire was human caused by target shooters who fled the area without reporting the fire,” stated the BLM.
Fire restrictions were implemented within the BLM Carson City District on July 13.
Fire restrictions prohibit the following:
1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit).
2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area.
3. Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off of existing paved, gravel or dirt roads.
4. Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.
5. Using or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.
6. Possession or use of fireworks or any other incendiary device.
7. Use of tracer rounds (always prohibited), steel-core ammunition, or exploding targets, including Binary Explosive Targets while recreational shooting.
For more information on fire restrictions, contact Ryan Elliott at 775-885-6167 or relliott@blm.gov.
