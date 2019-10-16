A reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting deaths of 46 wild burros in California has grown to $100,000, following a $32,000 pledge from the Roy Dunlap Foundation.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call 800-782-7463 or visit http://www.wetip.com. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the deaths of these federally protected animals.
Since May, 46 wild burros have been found dead from gunshot wounds on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management along the Interstate 15 corridor between Halloran Springs, California, and Primm, Nevada. Anyone found guilty of killing a wild burro can face a penalty of up to $2,000, a year in prison or both. These penalties can apply to each count charged.
BLM law enforcement is leading an ongoing investigation in coordination with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“The Roy Dunlap Foundation hopes that by making this $32,000 pledge will help draw enough attention to bring the killer or killers to justice,” the private nonprofit animal welfare organization said in a statement. The foundation made its pledge in cooperation with Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation, a national nonprofit wild horse and burro advocacy organization.
The BLM offered an initial reward of $10,000 for the deaths in the Clark Mountain Herd Area.
Return to Freedom has pledged $5,000 toward the reward fund, which was matched with a $5,000 pledge from the ASPCA. Other organizations that have pledged money toward the reward fund are The Platero Project ($32,500), National Mustang Association ($5,000), Lifesavers Wild Horse Rescue ($2,500), the Humane Society of the United States ($2,500), Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue ($2,500), the American Wild Horse Campaign ($2,500), and The Cloud Foundation ($1,000).
