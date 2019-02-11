Try 1 month for 99¢
Nevada Highway Patrol badge

RENO – A telephone scammer identifying himself as the “State Police” has been calling Nevadans in an effort to wring money out of them.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was contacted Monday morning regarding a possible scam in the Reno area, where people had received phone calls from a blocked phone number.

“The male caller identified himself as the ‘State Police’ and stated that the person had an outstanding warrant for their arrest,” reported the NHP. “The imposter went on to instruct the person that they needed to go to a Walgreens Pharmacy to obtain funds to pay for the warrant.”

When questioned, the imposter hung up.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol is advising all citizens to be vigilant and cautious if they receive a phone call or text message from anyone claiming to be a State Police Officer or State Trooper,” said the agency. “NHP will never call or text you in an attempt to clear up a warrant. All warrants are handled by the court systems in each county. If you do receive one of these phone calls or text messages, please contact your local police department.”

