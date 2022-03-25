 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect apprehended in Fernley kidnapping

Suspect apprehended in Fernley kidnapping

Video surveillance of a suspect in the March 12 kidnapping of a woman at the Walmart parking lot in Fernley.

 LYON CO. SHERIFF

A suspect in the kidnapping of a Fernley woman has been taken into custody by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies.

“We have also impounded a pickup truck that was possibly involved,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities have been searching for Naomi Irion, 18, since she went missing on March 12. The sheriff’s office said Friday that they are still searching for her and will provide additional information as soon as possible.

Irion’s car was found but there was no social media or cellphone activity from her after a man entered her car in a Walmart parking lot where she planned to catch a bus to her job at a Reno-area Panasonic facility.

Surveillance video showed the man forcing his way into her car and driving away with her in the passenger seat.

