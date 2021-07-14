 Skip to main content
Suspect in Idaho bicycle chase arrested
Suspect in Idaho bicycle chase arrested

Child appears on bicycle at 40 seconds into the video.

BURLEY, Idaho — Police have arrested a man they say is suspected of chasing a boy riding a bicycle with his pickup then running over the bike.

Cassia County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Horak said Michael Guizar, 26, of Burley, will be facing finalized charges by the Cassia County Prosecutor’s Office.

“At the least he will be charged with injury to a child, reckless driving and aggravated assault,” Horak said.

The prosecutor’s office may file stiffer charges after reviewing the case, he said.

Horak said the sheriff's office seized Guizar's pickup as evidence.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Friday at the Burley skate park.

Private surveillance video was widely distributed on Facebook showing a man in a gray pickup chasing the boy. In one video he drove over the grass at the public park and in another video he drove up on the grass and sidewalk where the boy had jumped off the bike and ran. It appeared in the video that the pickup then struck the bicycle.

More Online

See videos of the incident online at Magicvalley.com.

