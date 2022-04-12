Tax Department warns of fraudulent notice

CARSON CITY -- The Nevada Department of Taxation is advising the public about a scam in which people are sent a notice called a “Distraint Warrant” and ordered to pay off a tax liability.

“Though these notices read in a formal tone, please be advised that they were not issued by the Department or on behalf of the Department,” stated the advisory.

The notices mention that the taxpayer has unpaid tax debt that needs to be paid immediately or enforcement such as seizure or forfeiture of Social Security benefits and garnishing of wages and bank accounts will take place. The notice also contains a phone number, which is not a Department phone number.

“Notices of Delinquent Taxes sent by the Department include a calculation of taxes due and instructions on how to remit payment,” stated the advisory. “The Department of Taxation does not have authority to seize or garnish Social Security benefits, wages, or bank accounts without further legal action.”

If you receive, or have received, this type of notice or a similar notice and have questions, the Department of Taxation asks you to contact its Call Center at 866-962-3707.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0