{{featured_button_text}}
News of the West

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department says a 19-year-old man has been fined $20,000 for illegally killing and abandoning a bull moose last November.

The agency says Callan Hyatt, of Broomfield, pleaded guilty last week to five misdemeanor wildlife violations: hunting in a careless manner, failing to locate wounded game, failing to dress wildlife, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting without a license.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

In addition, Hyatt faces the possibility of being banned from hunting and fishing for up to five years in 47 states.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Hearings Examiner will determine any suspensions.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments