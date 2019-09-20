{{featured_button_text}}
LAS VEGAS – A trade show worker who pleaded guilty to stealing 65 firearms -- including machine guns and silencers -- from the 2019 Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade show in Las Vegas was sentenced this week to two years in federal prison.

Jamikko Foster, 27, of Las Vegas also received two years of supervised release including a condition to render 1,000 hours of community service.

He pleaded guilty in June 2019 to one count of theft of a firearm from a Federal Firearms Licensee and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Foster admitted that from Jan. 20-29 he stole 65 firearms and suppressors (known as “silencers”) from four booths at the SHOT show. Among the 65 stolen firearms were 18 handguns, six rifles, three machine guns, one short barreled rifle, and 35 suppressors.

All of the stolen firearms, and all but two suppressors, were recovered in February after police obtained and executed search warrants for Foster’s residence and vehicle.

Co-defendant Eduardo Limon, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24.

The case was investigated by ATF’s Las Vegas Field Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter S. Levitt prosecuted the case.

