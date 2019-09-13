{{featured_button_text}}
Sparks collision

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning when her vehicle was struck as she tried to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in Sparks.

 NHP Facebook

SPARKS — The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed early Friday morning after a collision between a wrong-way driver and a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was attempting to intercept the vehicle in Sparks.

The driver of the pickup was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck multiple vehicles, according to the NHP. The driver kept going, so a trooper tried to stop the vehicle.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The trooper has non-life-threatening injuries. Her airbag deployed in the collision, NHP reported.

The driver was arrested, NHP stated at 7 a.m. Friday. Travel lanes were expected to reopen soon.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Load comments