SPARKS — The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed early Friday morning after a collision between a wrong-way driver and a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was attempting to intercept the vehicle in Sparks.
The driver of the pickup was traveling east in the westbound lanes and struck multiple vehicles, according to the NHP. The driver kept going, so a trooper tried to stop the vehicle.
The trooper has non-life-threatening injuries. Her airbag deployed in the collision, NHP reported.
The driver was arrested, NHP stated at 7 a.m. Friday. Travel lanes were expected to reopen soon.
