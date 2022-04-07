Twin Falls police investigate shooting near Harmon Park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A teenager was shot near Harmon Park on Wednesday night, police said.

About 9:18 p.m., Twin Falls police were dispatched to the area adjacent to the skate park at Harmon Park where they found the teenage male who had suffered a gunshot wound.

"Firefighters from the Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley paramedics also arrived and began assisting our officers in providing life-saving measures on the young man," police said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

The teen was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, and police said he is undergoing medical treatment for his injuries.

Police are conducting a criminal investigation into the incident and are looking to talk to anyone that may have been present or witnessed this event.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask anyone with information or anyone who knows someone with information to call 208-735-4357.

