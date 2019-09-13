{{featured_button_text}}
Sparks collision

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning when her vehicle was struck as she tried to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in Sparks.

SPARKS — The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed early Friday morning after a collision between a wrong-way driver and a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who was attempting to intercept the vehicle in Sparks.

The driver of the pickup was traveling east in the westbound lanes and had struck a semi, The Associated Press reported. The driver kept going, so a trooper tried to stop the vehicle.

The trooper has non-life-threatening injuries. Her airbag deployed in the collision, NHP reported.

The Highway Patrol identified the driver as 19-year-old Mason Alan Johnston of Loyalton, California. It's not immediately known whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

